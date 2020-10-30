BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,813,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GATX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

GATX stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

