BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,771,051,000 after purchasing an additional 541,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,738 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,434,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,148,000 after purchasing an additional 284,958 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,991,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,041,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.39, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

