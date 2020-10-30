BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ANSYS by 1,095.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $310.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $357.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.08.

In other ANSYS news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

