BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 39.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 46.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $278,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,203.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $488,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,845 shares of company stock worth $1,535,333. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $106.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

