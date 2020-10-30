BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after buying an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $822,519,000 after buying an additional 171,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,713,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $685,091,000 after buying an additional 175,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

NYSE MCD opened at $214.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

