BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Makes New $426,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 132,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $28.41 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

