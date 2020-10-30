BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 150,058 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 202.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,076 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 29,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 27,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 66,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAN stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAN. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

