BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 170 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TT opened at $132.05 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day moving average of $104.36.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,605.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

