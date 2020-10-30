BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 213 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,654,000 after acquiring an additional 41,701 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $295.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,843.76 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.22. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.38.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

