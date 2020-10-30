BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 410 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.65.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total transaction of $6,975,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,850 shares of company stock valued at $20,974,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $436.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

