BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 874 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $3,256,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

