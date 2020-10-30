BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNF. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 806.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNF opened at $166.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.74 and its 200 day moving average is $179.96. UniFirst Corp has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $240,687.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,483.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total transaction of $226,312.71. Insiders have sold 2,612 shares of company stock worth $490,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. UniFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

