BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. AXA lifted its position in Itron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 67,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Itron by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Itron by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 108,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 57,189 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.52. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -120.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.65 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,006.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $29,823.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,092 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

