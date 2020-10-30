BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in HMS were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in HMS by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in HMS by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in HMS by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in HMS by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HMS in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $26.60 on Friday. HMS Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). HMS had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

