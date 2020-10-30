BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $574,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCF stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. TCF Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

