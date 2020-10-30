BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,001 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,182. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Tanabe purchased 1,475 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $386,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

NYSE:BOH opened at $59.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

