BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,090 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 62.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in The Progressive by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $1,424,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,393,050.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

PGR opened at $91.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

