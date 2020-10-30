BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,234 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $44,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock opened at $266.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.10 and its 200 day moving average is $264.27. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.