BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,262 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.43. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

