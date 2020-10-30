BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,514 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 210.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after acquiring an additional 546,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,741,000 after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 475,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,657,000 after buying an additional 37,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth $44,843,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $87.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.76. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

