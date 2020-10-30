BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,611 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,499,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,316 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,036,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,814,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.08.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $231.65 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,447 shares of company stock worth $5,790,042. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

