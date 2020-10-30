BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 420,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,998,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $21,180,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 47,024 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,025.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZPN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

AZPN stock opened at $111.90 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $142.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. The firm had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

