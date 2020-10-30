BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $139.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

