BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,567.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,516.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,465.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1,065.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,720.45.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

