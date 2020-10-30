BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 432 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,025 shares of company stock worth $4,713,775. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATR stock opened at $112.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average is $112.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.