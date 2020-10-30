BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graco by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after buying an additional 35,664 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GGG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other Graco news, EVP Angela F. Wordell sold 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $243,311.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 55,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $2,989,764.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 345,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,532,768. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

