BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 4,537 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

