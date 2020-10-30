BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 4,555 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after acquiring an additional 341,664 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in Chevron by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Chevron by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 84,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

CVX opened at $68.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

