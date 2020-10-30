BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 479 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $47,000.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at $12,788,089.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $69.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $82.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

