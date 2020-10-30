BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Square by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $336,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in Square by 29.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 220,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,920,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,601,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $37,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,050,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,143,728 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Square from $80.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

Square stock opened at $169.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $193.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.97 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.50.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

