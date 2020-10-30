BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 524 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $123.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.