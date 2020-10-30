BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 552 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 151,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,717,000 after buying an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares in the company, valued at $60,396,931.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $210.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.77. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $224.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

