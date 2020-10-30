BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 628 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 653,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 750,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,345,000 after purchasing an additional 80,150 shares during the period.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

