BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Stryker stock opened at $205.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $227.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.86.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

