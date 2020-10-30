BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 8,624 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,949 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.2% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,319,776,000 after buying an additional 6,621,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after buying an additional 528,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after buying an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,146,169,000 after buying an additional 2,841,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $923,496,000 after buying an additional 359,477 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $105.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average is $98.24. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

