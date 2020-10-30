BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 926 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 25,385 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 165,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

