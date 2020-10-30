BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,677,000 after acquiring an additional 461,179 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2,792.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,410,000 after purchasing an additional 979,022 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,519,000 after purchasing an additional 120,206 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 890,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 785,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $220.17 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $233.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

