BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

NYSE BK opened at $34.32 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.