BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $179.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $195.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,946,564.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,220 shares of company stock worth $46,148,114 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

