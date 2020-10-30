BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KN. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 1.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 51,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Knowles by 17.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Knowles by 18.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Knowles stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.27. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

