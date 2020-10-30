BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average is $61.37. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.26. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 60.43% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

