BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $41.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.10. BE Semiconductor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.73.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.