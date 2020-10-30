Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €149.44 ($175.82).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC8. Kepler Capital Markets set a €162.00 ($190.59) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) stock opened at €149.10 ($175.41) on Friday. Bechtle AG has a 12-month low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 12-month high of €181.80 ($213.88). The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is €168.62 and its 200-day moving average is €158.40.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

