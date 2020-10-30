Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) Given a €34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of ETR:BFSA opened at €34.25 ($40.29) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.64. Befesa S.A. has a 52 week low of €22.75 ($26.76) and a 52 week high of €38.70 ($45.53). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.61.

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

