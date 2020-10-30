Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of BFSA opened at €34.25 ($40.29) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 19.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of €34.82 and a 200 day moving average of €32.61. Befesa S.A. has a 52-week low of €22.75 ($26.76) and a 52-week high of €38.70 ($45.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.64.

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

