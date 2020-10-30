Bentley Systems, Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:BSY) Quiet Period Set To End on November 2nd

Bentley Systems’ (NASDAQ:BSY) quiet period will end on Monday, November 2nd. Bentley Systems had issued 10,750,000 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $236,500,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $40.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

