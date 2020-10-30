Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (ETR:BNR) a €60.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Brenntag (ETR:BNR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.38 ($73.38).

Shares of BNR opened at €55.62 ($65.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a 12 month high of €57.42 ($67.55). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €49.59.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

