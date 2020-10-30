Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $320.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $277.46.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $267.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $293.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,255 shares of company stock worth $25,844,347. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.