Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Signify from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS PHPPY opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Signify has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels; and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

