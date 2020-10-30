Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.73.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,639,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,357,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,371,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151,054 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,844,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,497,000 after purchasing an additional 405,949 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1,375.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,525,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,522,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,932,000 after purchasing an additional 545,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

